What role did the big bank play in the EXW fraud?

In her reasons for the EXW verdicts - five acquittals, five sentences of between 18 months conditional and five years unconditional, not legally binding - Judge Claudia Bandion-Ortner reiterated what it was actually all about: "A fraud planned from the outset. Our main offender H. left school at 17, set up a tea store, did business and accumulated debts. He wanted to get a lot of money without much effort." And the man from Klagenfurt, now 27, temporarily succeeded with his invented crypto token. Benjamin H. himself stated in a weak moment of the trial that he had received around 47 million euros (!) from investors.