"Only done while intoxicated"
Drug addict stole from patients in hospital
The accusation is serious: a 35-year-old woman from Linz is said to have "helped herself" to sick people in hospital, stealing money and ATM cards, among other things - just one month after her last conviction. "I'm sorry", she says in front of the judge at Linz Provincial Court, blaming her drug addiction.
When asked why, the 35-year-old begins by saying that she doesn't have it easy in life. She is in the drug replacement program and says that she has a problem with benzodiazepines. "When I take them, you just do things that you can't explain," says the accused.
Money and ATM cards stolen
What she describes as "things" is described by the public prosecutor as theft and alienation of non-cash foodstuffs. She allegedly reached into the pockets of patients in hospitals in Linz and stole money and ATM cards. The drug addict also stole items worth a total of 12,000 euros from stores and fast food restaurants.
Wanted to finance drug addiction
After repeated questioning, the 35-year-old mother of a son - who lives with his grandmother - admitted that she wanted to finance her addiction with the thefts. In his closing statement, the public prosecutor said: "If everyone who has to suffer something serious were to commit crimes, the justice system would no longer be able to cope."
Six previous convictions
The defendant already has six relevant previous convictions, an unconditional prison sentence was recently suspended under the condition that she attend therapy. One month after her last conviction, she reoffended. "You must understand that your actions have consequences," said the judge. His sentence: 15 months unconditional imprisonment, the judgment is already final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.