Inauguration with anthem
73 new members bring a breath of fresh air to the National Council
The constituent session of the National Council began on Thursday with the swearing-in of the 183 members of parliament. Among them are 73 people who were not represented in the National Council at the end of the last legislative period, most of the new members come from the FPÖ. The most important item on the agenda of the first session of the 28th legislative period is the election of the National Council presidency.
In alphabetical order, the members of parliament pledged "unwavering loyalty to the Republic, constant and full observance of the constitutional laws and all other laws and conscientious fulfillment of their duties". Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP), among others, added "so help me God".
Familiar faces present
The best-known newcomers included FPÖ manager Arnold Schiefer and former ORF presenter Marie-Christine Giuliani-Sterrer, SPÖ party leader Andreas Babler and GPA leader Barbara Teiber, NEOS media manager Veit Dengler and most members of government from Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Werner Kogler (Greens) downwards from the previous coalition parties.
However, not only members of parliament were present, but also many spectators - including Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and former National Council President Andreas Khol (ÖVP).
Weakly occupied government bench
The government bench was sparsely populated, as most of the ministers and state secretaries had won a mandate. Only Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch from the Green Party was represented, while Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Education Minister Martin Polaschek, Labor Minister Martin Kocher and State Secretary Susanne Kraus-Winkler from the ÖVP took their seats.
No controversial cornflower to be seen
A string quartet opened the session with the national and European anthems. As usual, the MPs also adorned themselves with flowers and badges on the day of their swearing-in ceremony. The controversial cornflower was nowhere to be seen, instead the Freedom Party mandataries wore a vertically striped Austrian ribbon adorned with edelweiss.
The ÖVP opted for white roses, the SPÖ again for red carnations. The NEOS wore pink speech bubble pins, the Greens took potted plants with them.
The strongest force in the 28th legislative period is the Freedom Party with 57 seats, followed by the ÖVP with 51 and the SPÖ with 41 MPs. The NEOS can send 18 MPs, the Greens 16.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
