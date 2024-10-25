Apprenticeship offensive
Everyone must have the chance of an apprenticeship
The number of unemployed young people has been rising for 20 months - at the same time, the number of apprenticeships on offer remains high. But often not in the right field of interest or geography for the young people. And fewer and fewer want to complete an apprenticeship. Sometimes it also fails due to lack of qualifications.
19-year-old André from Wiener Neustadt is familiar with the problem of not finding a suitable apprenticeship. In September 2023, he was therefore given the opportunity to complete an inter-company training course to become a garden and green space designer. And he was lucky. Firstly, because he really likes the work, and secondly, because he will be taken on as a permanent apprentice by the company Karatoprak in Wiener Neustadt in January.
Rising youth unemployment, more apprenticeship vacancies than job seekers
The Public Employment Service reported ten percent more unemployed young people at the end of September. 1349 are looking for an apprenticeship. There are 1357 apprenticeship vacancies. "Unfortunately, these are often in the remote Waldviertel region," says Provincial Councillor Susanne Rosenkranz, citing one example of the fact that jobs are often difficult to reach for young people aged 14. In Amstetten, for example, there are around 50 apprenticeship seekers for every 193 vacancies. In Wiener Neustadt, on the other hand, there are 76 apprenticeship vacancies and 180 job seekers. And: "By 2040, there will be a shortage of 50,000 skilled workers in Lower Austria alone," says WKNÖ Deputy Director Alexandra Höfer, pointing out the importance of the teaching profession.
Lack of knowledge and social problems
Counseling practice at the AMS shows that many young people lack skills such as writing, arithmetic or language. "Mental or social problems have also increased significantly since the pandemic," says Provincial Councillor Susanne Rosenkranz.
To counteract all of this, the AMS and the state of Lower Austria are investing 47.6 million euros in cooperation with the Chamber of Labor and the Chamber of Commerce as well as the ESF (European Social Fund). Among other things, this includes inter-company apprenticeship training for young people who are unable to find a company apprenticeship despite their best efforts. Since September, it has also been possible to complete partial qualifications. And with the JUST 2 JOB program, participants are accompanied on their way to completing their apprenticeship.
