Everyone must have the chance of an apprenticeship

Lack of knowledge and social problems

Counseling practice at the AMS shows that many young people lack skills such as writing, arithmetic or language. "Mental or social problems have also increased significantly since the pandemic," says Provincial Councillor Susanne Rosenkranz.

To counteract all of this, the AMS and the state of Lower Austria are investing 47.6 million euros in cooperation with the Chamber of Labor and the Chamber of Commerce as well as the ESF (European Social Fund). Among other things, this includes inter-company apprenticeship training for young people who are unable to find a company apprenticeship despite their best efforts. Since September, it has also been possible to complete partial qualifications. And with the JUST 2 JOB program, participants are accompanied on their way to completing their apprenticeship.