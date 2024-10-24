Died in his bed
14-year-old girl dead: man on trial for drug addiction
A 14-year-old girl from Lower Austria was found dead in March in the apartment of a 26-year-old man in Vienna-Simmering. At the time, the authorities communicated to the outside world that, unlike in the Leonie case, the man was neither suspected of violating the Narcotics Act nor of committing a sexual offense. Today, the Afghan is on trial after all.
The Vienna public prosecutor's office's criminal complaint is not for sexual abuse, but for an offense under the Narcotics Act. The 26-year-old is alleged to have given the 14-year-old girl narcotics in addition to using them himself. The trial starts at 1 p.m. in the Vienna Provincial Court and the accused faces up to three years in prison.
From the penal code
Anyone who enables a minor to use narcotics by committing a criminal offense and who is of legal age and more than two years older than the minor is liable to a prison sentence of up to three years.
Overdose as cause of death
The young woman from Lower Austria is said to have met the Afghan, who had fled to Austria in 2015, on Instagram a few days before her death. She is believed to have contacted him that evening and they met. The teenager died of an overdose that night.
Consensual sexual intercourse according to the prosecution
The man now on trial had informed the emergency services himself at the time. According to reports, he allegedly stated that there had been consensual sexual intercourse with the minor. In Austria, consensual sexual intercourse with over-14-year-olds is generally permitted.
