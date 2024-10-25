"I'd rather not..."
Broderick turned down “embarrassing” role in “SATC”
His wife Sarah Jessica Parker was the big star in "Sex and the City". And although there were always prominent male guest stars in the cult series, from Matthew McConaughey to Vince Vaughn and Jon Bon Jovi, Matthew Broderick was not one of them.
Now the "Ferris macht blau" star has revealed for the first time that he was offered a guest role in 1999 - as Carrie Bradshaw's on-screen lover. He turned it down because the part was "far too embarrassing" for him.
Role "far too embarrassing"
On James Cordon's radio show "This Life of Mine", the 62-year-old revealed for the first time that the producers had constantly offered him short appearances over the course of the six seasons: "I loved Sarah's show and would have loved to have been in it myself. But then it was always the case that I was otherwise involved and had to cancel."
However, when he was offered a guest role in 1999, he would have had the time to appear in front of the camera as his own wife's on-screen lover. But why was that "far too embarrassing" for him? "They said to me: 'Do you want to shoot for two days and play a man who always comes rashly?' I said: 'Probably not, because that would make me very uncomfortable'."
Theroux took over the part
For series connoisseurs: Broderick was supposed to play the short story writer Vaughn Wysel aka the "premature ejaculator" in the episode "Deficits". Justin Theroux ended up taking over the part.
He dates Carrie for a short time in the episode. She actually wants to end the relationship after the first night because of Wysel's sexual problems, but has a guilty conscience because she gets on so well with his mother.
Broderick and Parker got together in 1992 - six years before the start of "Sex and the City". The couple have been married since 1997 and have son James (21) and twins Tabitha and Marion (14).
