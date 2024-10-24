Club legend Hohenberger is now on VSV’s doorstep

Agreement with Krefeld too

And then? There will probably be the big comeback of former defender Herbie Hohenberger. As Krone readers have known since the summer, the club legend has been a topic of discussion with the Eagles. He should have joined as assistant coach before this season and then taken over as head of sport in the long term. But his current club, Krefeld, balked in the summer because they couldn't find a suitable replacement. Now, according to the latest information, he is said to have already signed a multi-year contract as head of sport in Villach - and everything is also said to have already been clarified with Krefeld.