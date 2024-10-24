Should have signed
Club legend Hohenberger is now on VSV’s doorstep
Things are still not going well at VSV in sporting terms - and there is also rumbling behind the scenes. Board bosses Gerald Rauchenwald and Andi Schwab want to step down - but not during the season. Instead, an agreement has been reached with club legend Herbie Hohenberger. He is said to have already signed as head of sport.
As the "Krone" has learned, the Adler's two board bosses are thinking of stepping down - but not until after the current season! Chief Sports Officer Gerald Rauchenwald and Chief Financial Officer Andi Schwab will move to the second tier in the foreseeable future and will then only be active as advisors. However, there will be no quick fix.
Agreement with Krefeld too
And then? There will probably be the big comeback of former defender Herbie Hohenberger. As Krone readers have known since the summer, the club legend has been a topic of discussion with the Eagles. He should have joined as assistant coach before this season and then taken over as head of sport in the long term. But his current club, Krefeld, balked in the summer because they couldn't find a suitable replacement. Now, according to the latest information, he is said to have already signed a multi-year contract as head of sport in Villach - and everything is also said to have already been clarified with Krefeld.
Holway with a broken nose
Back to sporting matters: Eleven rounds have been played - and the Adler are already nine points behind sixth place. They are last in the away table with two points from six games - the 2-0 defeat in Fehervar was the first time this season that they failed to score a goal. "It wasn't a bad game, we just didn't score. We're playing better than our position in the table says," says coach Tray Tuomie. Tomorrow against Linz, defenseman Alex Wall could be back after breaking his nose - but in Hungary Patrick Holway got the puck in the face, so it looks like he broke his nose as well.
Meanwhile, exiled Villach player Michi Raffl (Lausanne) is awaiting knee surgery - he will therefore be out for another six to eight weeks!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
