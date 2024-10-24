Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Should have signed

Club legend Hohenberger is now on VSV’s doorstep

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 07:57

Things are still not going well at VSV in sporting terms - and there is also rumbling behind the scenes. Board bosses Gerald Rauchenwald and Andi Schwab want to step down - but not during the season. Instead, an agreement has been reached with club legend Herbie Hohenberger. He is said to have already signed as head of sport.

0 Kommentare

As the "Krone" has learned, the Adler's two board bosses are thinking of stepping down - but not until after the current season! Chief Sports Officer Gerald Rauchenwald and Chief Financial Officer Andi Schwab will move to the second tier in the foreseeable future and will then only be active as advisors. However, there will be no quick fix.

VSV bosses Gerald Rauchenwald and Andreas Schwab will be stepping down. (Bild: Kuess)
VSV bosses Gerald Rauchenwald and Andreas Schwab will be stepping down.
(Bild: Kuess)

Agreement with Krefeld too
And then? There will probably be the big comeback of former defender Herbie Hohenberger. As Krone readers have known since the summer, the club legend has been a topic of discussion with the Eagles. He should have joined as assistant coach before this season and then taken over as head of sport in the long term. But his current club, Krefeld, balked in the summer because they couldn't find a suitable replacement. Now, according to the latest information, he is said to have already signed a multi-year contract as head of sport in Villach - and everything is also said to have already been clarified with Krefeld.

Holway with a broken nose
Back to sporting matters: Eleven rounds have been played - and the Adler are already nine points behind sixth place. They are last in the away table with two points from six games - the 2-0 defeat in Fehervar was the first time this season that they failed to score a goal. "It wasn't a bad game, we just didn't score. We're playing better than our position in the table says," says coach Tray Tuomie. Tomorrow against Linz, defenseman Alex Wall could be back after breaking his nose - but in Hungary Patrick Holway got the puck in the face, so it looks like he broke his nose as well.

Meanwhile, exiled Villach player Michi Raffl (Lausanne) is awaiting knee surgery - he will therefore be out for another six to eight weeks!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Albert Kurka
Albert Kurka
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf