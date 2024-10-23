Syrians, border controls
Netherlands: Government puts together strict asylum package
The Netherlands is heading towards a significant tightening of asylum law and is also planning border controls in November. However, the asylum emergency promoted by Geert Wilders will not be declared.
The government partners had been arguing for months about tightening the asylum law. Wilders wanted to declare a state of emergency in order to enforce strict measures without parliamentary approval. There was resistance to this from his partners, as there is no legal basis for a state of emergency.
Asylum status should only be valid for a maximum of three years
According to the measures presented, asylum status should only be valid for a maximum of three years. The coalition also wants to send Syrian refugees back and declare at least parts of Syria safe.
Recognized refugees are to have fewer rights of appeal in proceedings and no longer have the right to housing.
Central goal of the right-wing coalition
The tightening of asylum law is a central goal of the right-wing coalition. Wilders' radical-right Party for Freedom (PVV) won the parliamentary elections around a year ago. His PVV has now been in government for a good three months together with the right-wing liberal VVD, the centrist NSC party and the right-wing populist BBB farmers' party.
40,000 asylum seekers per year
The number of asylum seekers remains stable at around 40,000 per year. However, the Netherlands has had major problems accommodating people for years. Experts and authorities cite austerity measures and a general housing shortage among the reasons.
