Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Syrians, border controls

Netherlands: Government puts together strict asylum package

Nachrichten
23.10.2024 21:24

The Netherlands is heading towards a significant tightening of asylum law and is also planning border controls in November. However, the asylum emergency promoted by Geert Wilders will not be declared. 

0 Kommentare

The government partners had been arguing for months about tightening the asylum law. Wilders wanted to declare a state of emergency in order to enforce strict measures without parliamentary approval. There was resistance to this from his partners, as there is no legal basis for a state of emergency.

Geert Wilders (Bild: AP)
Geert Wilders
(Bild: AP)

Asylum status should only be valid for a maximum of three years
According to the measures presented, asylum status should only be valid for a maximum of three years. The coalition also wants to send Syrian refugees back and declare at least parts of Syria safe.

Recognized refugees are to have fewer rights of appeal in proceedings and no longer have the right to housing.

Central goal of the right-wing coalition
The tightening of asylum law is a central goal of the right-wing coalition. Wilders' radical-right Party for Freedom (PVV) won the parliamentary elections around a year ago. His PVV has now been in government for a good three months together with the right-wing liberal VVD, the centrist NSC party and the right-wing populist BBB farmers' party.

40,000 asylum seekers per year
The number of asylum seekers remains stable at around 40,000 per year. However, the Netherlands has had major problems accommodating people for years. Experts and authorities cite austerity measures and a general housing shortage among the reasons.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf