Austria is ready for a climate-friendly turnaround

Climate change fuels weather extremes

More than three quarters (78%) see a connection between weather extremes and climate change. In 2022, this figure was as high as 80 percent. In a supplementary survey conducted at the beginning of October, eleven percent stated that they had already been affected by extreme weather events. 27% rated the risk of being hit by damage from hail, drought or flooding in the future as high. Only four percent believe that they and their environment will not be damaged by extreme weather in the future.