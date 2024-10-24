Noticeable “wow effect”: Tangente attracted visitors

Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and Mayor Matthias Stadler agree that St. Pölten is coming to the end of an extraordinary year of culture characterized by a new close cooperation between the city and the province. With 56,000 visitors to the Tangente Festival and 28,000 to the new Children's Art Lab and the former synagogue, the organizers have achieved a thoroughly successful result. This is because a third of the audience found their way to the state capital for the first time thanks to the diverse artistic offerings.