Caruso car sharing has become a model for success

On the occasion of the 10th General Assembly on Tuesday evening, State Councillor Daniel Zadra (Greens) emphasized the importance of the car sharing provider for sustainable mobility: "The so-called first or last mile is often the biggest challenge when it comes to the question of whether someone uses public transport or not. This is precisely where Caruso comes into play, providing an important addition to a well-developed public transport network. And of course, sharing models are also relevant for our carbon footprint: One Caruso car replaces up to 14 private cars."