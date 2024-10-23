Mette-Marit at the limit
Crown Princess on sick leave after Berlin visit
Two days ago, Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit was still smiling in Berlin at the ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies alongside her husband, Crown Prince Haakon. Now she is on sick leave! Was it all too much?
The news of Mette-Marit's renewed sick leave raises the question of whether the trip to Germany may have been too strenuous for her, especially as it was previously known that she was undergoing treatment again.
Medication with severe side effects
As a crown princess who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis and has been battling this serious illness for years, she is constantly faced with the challenge of balancing her royal duties with her health. The official announcement from the Norwegian royal family speaks of the side effects of her medication, which have now led to her being on sick leave for a week.
Due to the side effects of the medication that the crown princess has to take for her chronic lung disease, she will initially be on sick leave for a week. Program items during this period will be cancelled or postponed.
Norwegisches Königshaus
Chronic illness
Pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic disease, leads to scarring of the lung tissue, which makes breathing increasingly difficult. In combination with the unavoidable side effects of the necessary medication, a full travel program, as is usual during state visits, can be very stressful.
The wife of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, made the illness public herself six years ago. In recent years, Mette-Marit has repeatedly canceled appointments for health reasons or generally cut back on public events.
Although the royal family has not given any details about whether the trip to Germany was the trigger for her sick leave, it is likely that the demands of such a trip could have put a strain on her health. Mette-Marit has repeatedly emphasized that, while she is committed to her duties, she also has to listen to her body's signals.
Trouble with her eldest son
In addition, there has been constant trouble with her son Marius Borg Hoiby in recent months. The 27-year-old was arrested in August for domestic violence. According to the police, he was accused of assault and damage to property.
The victim is said to have been his girlfriend. As a result, other ex-girlfriends of Hoiby who had experienced violence with him came forward. In September, he was arrested once again after calling his victim with a suppressed telephone number. Marius is not part of the royal family. He is Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship.
She has two children with Haakon, the heir to the throne Princess Ingrid Alexandra (20) and Prince Sverre Magnus (18).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.