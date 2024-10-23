For the national holiday
Austrian Armed Forces show what they can do in Vienna and Salzburg
The Armed Forces' performance show on the occasion of National Day on October 26th will take place in two locations this time. In addition to Heldenplatz in Vienna, a large contingent will also be "showing what they can do" in the city of Salzburg, said Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) on Wednesday.
The national holiday is a reminder of neutrality, which continues to shape the Austrian identity, said Tanner. The Minister extended an invitation to young people looking for a job in particular. The Austrian Armed Forces want to convince people that they are an "attractive employer". On Wednesday, the Ministry of Defense, the Austrian Integration Fund and the Vienna Education Directorate will also be holding a career platform at Heldenplatz.
Presentation of "Lion" and "Skyranger"
It is the 29th exhibition of this kind, said the military commander of Vienna, Kurt Wagner. This time, there was also a special offer for apprentices. There should be a "Bundesheer to touch". New among the weapons and vehicles on display were the "Lion" helicopter and the "Skyranger" air defense system.
On Friday, the army invites visitors to the Day of Schools, followed by the main program on Saturday. The swearing-in ceremony for around 1100 recruits and around 25 female recruits starts at 11 am. The exhibition in the city center continues on Sunday.
Schwarzenberg barracks open their doors
In Salzburg, the Schwarzenberg barracks opens its doors this time. Around 700 new soldiers will be sworn in there. According to military commander Peter Schinnerl, one of the "highlights" is the combat demonstration by the forces. There will also be a flag-raising ceremony and air force flights.
