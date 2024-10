Conference with Hoffenheim and Man United from 9pm

Porto bounced back from the international break with a routine 3-0 win over Sintrense in the Portuguese Cup and will be hoping to get back into the swing of things after a disappointing start in the Europa League. However, Hoffenheim's 3-1 win over almost relegated Bundesliga side Bochum on Saturday should have boosted the confidence of Pellegrino Matarazzo's side, who are now unbeaten in three games.