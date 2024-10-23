Liam Payne: Father helps Argentinian police

No repatriation for the time being

Payne's body will remain in Argentina until all reports are finalized. As he was a British citizen, the British government has been informed of the legal proceedings. Geoff, his wife Karen and their daughters Nicola and Ruth had previously issued a statement in which they spoke about the loss of Liam. It said: "Liam will live in our hearts forever and we will remember his kind, funny and brave soul. We support each other as best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this terrible time."