Wants certainty
Liam Payne: Father helps Argentinian police
Following the death of Liam Payne, initial toxicology tests have revealed that the One Direction star had consumed a dangerous mix of drugs before falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. His father Geoff Payne, who is on the scene, is helping the Argentinian authorities with the investigation.
Geoff Payne arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday (October 18), two days after the former One Direction singer's fatal fall from the balcony of his room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel. A toxicology examination of the body has since revealed a drug cocktail of "pink cocaine", methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA, as well as crack cocaine and benzodiazepines. According to the autopsy, he died from multiple injuries as a result of the fall.
Wants certainty
In a statement from the public prosecutor's office, which is reportedly available to "People" magazine, it says that Geoff "expressed his desire for an investigation and knowledge of what happened and expressed to the prosecutor his willingness to testify about anything he knows about his son's life that can help the investigation".
Last hours are being reconstructed
He will be "accompanied by a police officer until his legal formalities are completed". The authorities are currently examining evidence on Liam's cell phone, computers, photos and videos from his camera.
The statement continued: "Regarding the victim, all information gathered from the investigation will be shared with the family first, and given his public notoriety, communication will be limited to all institutional channels. At the same time, witness statements will be accepted to reconstruct his last hours at the scene of the accident, a process that will continue with the hotel staff, acquaintances, medical and technical professionals and other people linked to the victim through his work."
No repatriation for the time being
Payne's body will remain in Argentina until all reports are finalized. As he was a British citizen, the British government has been informed of the legal proceedings. Geoff, his wife Karen and their daughters Nicola and Ruth had previously issued a statement in which they spoke about the loss of Liam. It said: "Liam will live in our hearts forever and we will remember his kind, funny and brave soul. We support each other as best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this terrible time."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.