Did he make a mistake?
“It hurts”: Pressure mounts on BVB coach Sahin!
After the 5-2 defeat at Real Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League, the reasons for Borussia Dortmund's slump in performance in the second half are being discussed. Nuri Sahin is at the center of the debate.
The coach's decision to switch to a five-man defensive tactic in the 55th minute when he was leading 2-0 by substituting attacker Jamie Gittens for defender Waldemar Anton earned him a lot of criticism.
"It hurts today because there was more in it. The second half was extremely bitter," admitted the coach. Sahin's decision caused a striking break in Borussia's hitherto strong play, with Marcel Sabitzer playing through. Just seven minutes later, Real had equalized with goals from Antonio Rüdiger (60') and Vinicius Junior (62'). Further goals from Lucas Vásquez (83') and Vinícius Júnior (86', 93') sealed Dortmund's defeat.
Attitude and not conversion to blame
Sahin defended himself against the criticism: "Of course, if you lose, you can say the changeover wasn't right. But I don't think it was because of the change of system, but because we no longer had access and didn't have the pressing moments up front."
According to Sebastian Kehl, the collapse had less to do with the coach's tactical changes and more to do with the attitude of the professionals. "There's no point talking about tactical things now because we basically didn't behave in the same way in the second half as we did in the first half. It was worth considering doubling up the sides with the back five to avoid one-on-one duels with Vinicius and Rodrygo," commented the sporting director.
Real's treble scorer Vinicius Junior was particularly celebrated. "You rarely see a player who plays like he did in the second half - not because of the three goals, but because of his character. He is exceptional," said coach Carlo Ancelotti about the Brazilian.
An ideal world in Stuttgart
There was also euphoria at VfB Stuttgart after the 1:0 away win against Juventus Turin. "This is an evening that we will remember for a long time to come," said Stuttgart's sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth. This success will also be remembered in ten or twenty years' time, and the Swabians' first Champions League victory in almost 15 years will "end up in the VfB history books".
Stuttgart are on four points after three games, while Aston Villa have five points more to their name. The club from Birmingham recorded a 2:0 home win against Stefan Posch's Bologna. Coach Unai Emery warned against exaggerated euphoria afterwards. "We're playing consistently and with focus, but it's too early to set the top eight as a goal now," the Spaniard emphasized.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
