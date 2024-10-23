"Birthday Suit"
Kim Kardashian celebrates 44 in a skin-tight nude dress
Elegant restraint? That's clearly not for Kim Kardashian. The reality TV actress celebrated her 44th birthday in a rather sensational nude dress.
Kim Kardashian has now shared photos of her birthday party on Instagram. And to celebrate the day, the curvy queen chose a particularly exciting outfit.
"A Birthday Suit"
The skin-tight look in nude perfectly showcased the curves of the mother-of-four - and made her appear almost "naked".
No wonder Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow got carried away and commented on the photos of sexy Kim with the words "A Birthday Suit".
Weird gift from North
However, it wasn't just Kim's sexy birthday look that caused a stir among fans, but also the rather quirky gift from her eldest daughter North. She had given her mom a diamond necklace with an engraved pendant, as the reality actress herself revealed in her Instagram stories.
"North gave me this diamond necklace with the inscription 'Skibidi Toilet'. Wow," Kardashian wrote there, showing her fans the piece of jewelry. The signature "Love, North" and the date October 21, 2024 were also written on the back.
What is the unusual engraving all about? "Because you love Skibidi Toilet," North explained to her mom, who asked in amazement: "Do I?"
Necklace probably cost a small fortune
The inscription "Skibidi Toilet" refers to the YouTube channel "DaFuq!?Boom!". It's about the fictional war between toilets with human heads and humanoid figures.
In any case, we can only hope that Kim Kardashian will wear her daughter's gift despite the unusual engraving. As "Page Six" estimates, the personalized necklace was anything but a bargain, but is said to have cost around 20,000 dollars (around 18,540 euros) ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.