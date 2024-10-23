Reduces effort
New wheelchair can be controlled with the backrest
Employees at ETH Zurich have developed a wheelchair that can be steered using the backrest. This reduces the effort required and is easier on the shoulders, arms and hands of wheelchair users.
So far, more than 50 wheelchair users have tested the backrest control. Many are convinced, ETH Zurich announced on Wednesday.
People using a manual wheelchair, for example, have to constantly correct their direction on a sidewalk in order to drive straight ahead. While one hand accelerates the vehicle, the other hand has to brake and counter-steer. This is not only strenuous, but also puts a strain on the joints.
The movable backrest, on the other hand, is directly connected to the front wheels. If the driver leans to the right, for example, the wheelchair moves there. This saves a lot of energy and makes braking on sidewalks and in bends unnecessary, according to one of the developers.
Less pain
The new control technology not only reduces shoulder problems - the gentle torso movements required for steering are likely to stimulate blood circulation and can help against back pain and digestive problems, the researchers state.
One hand free
And finally, this back control makes it possible to drive with one hand. This leaves the second hand free to transport objects - whether umbrellas, cell phones or coffee.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
