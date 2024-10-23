To financial investor
Voest now sells a German subsidiary
The deal that has been in the pipeline for some time has now been finalized - the Linz-based steel group voestalpine is selling its struggling German subsidiary Buderus Edelstahl. The buyer is the Munich-based financial investor Mutares, which specializes in restructuring cases.
The purchase agreement was reportedly signed on Tuesday. With the sale of Buderus Edelstahl, the High Performance Metals Division is concentrating its product portfolio on the "technologically demanding segment of high-performance materials" and reducing the production share in tool steel and engineering steel in the performance-standardized area. This is coming under increasing price pressure due to growing competition from non-European competitors.
Ebensteiner satisfied
"In Mutares, we have found a renowned investment company for Buderus Edelstahl that has extensive experience with companies in transitional situations," says voestalpine CEO Herbert Eibensteiner.
After years of restructuring, the German subsidiary is now facing further staff cuts. "In line with the current situation at Buderus Edelstahl, we will negotiate a corresponding social plan with the employee representatives in the event of a possible reduction in the workforce for the affected employees," announced Mutares CIO Johannes Laumann via a press release. The production processes are to be "optimized" and the cost structure further "streamlined".
Employees to remain
"We assume that the vast majority of employees will have a long-term professional future at this site despite the current economic situation," said voestalpine Management Board member and Head of the High Performance Metals Division Reinhard Nöbauer.
Buderus Edelstahl currently employs 1,130 people (full-time equivalents). In the 2023/24 business year, the almost three-hundred-year-old traditional company based in Wetzlar, Hesse, generated revenue of EUR 362 million. Buderus can produce up to 300,000 tons of crude steel per year.
Acquired by Voest in 2007
The company has belonged to Voest since 2007. Prior to that (2003), Buderus had been taken over by the Stuttgart-based automotive supplier Bosch. Bosch then sold the special steel division to the Austrian special steel group Böhler-Uddeholm, which is part of voestalpine.
Last week, voestalpine issued a profit warning for the current business year 2024/25 (as at the end of March). Accordingly, the management expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of only EUR 1.4 billion and thus a decline in profits compared to the previous year. In August, earnings of around EUR 1.7 billion - the same level as the previous year - were still expected. EBITDA had already fallen noticeably from EUR 2.5 billion to EUR 1.7 billion in the previous financial year 2023/24. The economic crisis in Germany is causing problems for the Group. voestalpine supplies the automotive industry there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.