Voest now sells a German subsidiary

Last week, voestalpine issued a profit warning for the current business year 2024/25 (as at the end of March). Accordingly, the management expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of only EUR 1.4 billion and thus a decline in profits compared to the previous year. In August, earnings of around EUR 1.7 billion - the same level as the previous year - were still expected. EBITDA had already fallen noticeably from EUR 2.5 billion to EUR 1.7 billion in the previous financial year 2023/24. The economic crisis in Germany is causing problems for the Group. voestalpine supplies the automotive industry there.