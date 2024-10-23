Neo-GAK coach Poms:
“I don’t even want to talk about a relegation battle”
Bundesliga promoted GAK presented Rene Poms as their new coach on Tuesday. The 49-year-old spoke to the "Krone" about his impressions of the club, his involvement in Greece, his preferred system and what he demands from all players.
"Krone" : Welcome to the GAK. That went very quickly, didn't it?
Looking back, that's true. On Friday, I was in Greece with neo-GAK coachRene Poms: I won a championship match, trained on Saturday and got the call on Sunday. Then I started to think about it, because the Bundesliga was always my big goal. After some careful consideration, I decided to start this mission together with the GAK.
How difficult was that with an existing contract?
Not so much. When I signed my contract in Greece, I made it clear that if a Bundesliga club came knocking, I wanted to be released. The sports director stuck to this and didn't put any obstacles in my way. I'm very grateful to him for that, because he could have done things differently.
What were your previous points of contact with the GAK?
As an active player, I kicked in the second division, the duels against GAK were legendary. Last year, I was coach at DSV Leoben, where we unfortunately narrowly lost the derby from a Donawitz perspective. I've always followed GAK because of the geographical proximity.
How much have you been involved with GAK?
I watched games in Austria at times, but none in particular. I watched a lot of videos after the talks, and I spent two hours watching them on the flight from Athens to Austria.
The first training session is over - what is your impression?
A very good one. The team is absolutely intact and willing. They want to do the things you tell them to do. I know where I have to start. There's not much missing, it's just a few little things. They can be fixed quickly. And I'm impressed by the players' energy.
What are your first steps now?
I want to give the team new confidence, which will then build self-confidence. It should do things simply, but perfectly. That's an important fact, how to get out of such a negative spiral. A certain naturalness should return - like it was in the incredible promotion season. With a sense of achievement, things can quickly go in the other direction.
How do you bring a certain looseness back into the team?
In order to win games, I have to work accordingly in training. There has been a certain downward spiral. Self-confidence is totally gone, we have to work on that, that's my primary task. That works with hard work.
What were your first words to the team?
That my principles must be adhered to. They are mutual respect, discipline, self-motivation and full focus.
What kind of soccer does coach Rene Poms stand for?
Compact football. I want to work hard against the ball, use transitional play. And when in possession, try to finish goals from the flanks. Everyone knows what they have to do in every phase. It's important to do things simply, especially when you're insecure. The system depends on the players, that will crystallize over time. Being stubborn won't help.
Is the relegation battle a new experience for you?
For the most part, I came in with Nenad Bjelica as a fireman. The season is still long, there are a lot of games to be played and the points will still be shared. That's why I don't want to talk about the relegation battle. That can quickly turn around in two or three rounds and we're no longer last. I'm looking positively to the future.
The near future is Rapid on Sunday. What can we expect?
The team will do everything it can to win. I don't want to go into this game with a "let's see" attitude, I want to get the three points. I hope that the fans will support us accordingly.
