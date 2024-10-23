Vorteilswelt
Project after earthquake

Carinthian economy on a visit to “Angela Merkel”

Nachrichten
23.10.2024 15:00

Know-how from Austria and money from Germany come together in a school project in Kamëz, Albania. How the facility got its name, however, could not be fully clarified...

0 Kommentare

Five years ago, a devastating earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 shook Albania - 51 people lost their lives in the disaster and many buildings were destroyed. At the time, Europe not only sent a wave of solidarity, but also important funds for reconstruction.

As part of an economic mission to Albania, a delegation from Carinthia was able to get a picture of the situation - especially with a visit to "Angela Merkel". This is the name of a new school in Kamëz, a suburb of the capital Tirana, which is being built there by the Austrian company STRABAG. The German "Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau" is financing the project with exactly 5,931,343 euros.

Zitat Icon

The mayor is very creative with names. There is a Helsinki Street here, but also a Trump Street.

Bauleiter der STRABAG

But it is not only the precise sum that is surprising, but also the history of the name. Because on the plans, the school is still called "Hillary Clinton". What is behind this? "There is probably no specific reason why the school is now named after the German chancellor," explains the STRABAG construction manager. "The mayor is very creative with names. There is also a Helsinki Street and a Trump Street here."

The original name can still be found on the official information board. (Bild: Felix Justich)
The original name can still be found on the official information board.
(Bild: Felix Justich)
Solar panels are to be installed on the roof around the inner courtyard. (Bild: Felix Justich)
Solar panels are to be installed on the roof around the inner courtyard.
(Bild: Felix Justich)
The inner courtyard on the second floor of the modern school is to be landscaped. (Bild: Felix Justich)
The inner courtyard on the second floor of the modern school is to be landscaped.
(Bild: Felix Justich)
Underfloor heating is installed throughout the building. (Bild: Felix Justich)
Underfloor heating is installed throughout the building.
(Bild: Felix Justich)

Green electricity and a shortage of skilled workers
There will be space for 1300 pupils - with a major focus on energy efficiency. "Solar panels will be installed on the roof, and the modern design will halve energy consumption," continues the site manager. "The school is urgently needed because other facilities are sometimes double occupied."

The Carinthian companies themselves are only too familiar with one problem with the project. The Albanian construction industry is also experiencing a shortage of skilled workers - so "Angela Merkel" will be finished a little late.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Justich
Felix Justich
