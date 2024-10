What Philipp Kaufmann says after his restaurant exit

"What good is a hip ski-ski club if the service isn't right or the food doesn't taste good?" said entrepreneur Philipp Kaufmann in an in-depth interview with the "Krone" in spring 2023, when he was the "man of the hour" and wanted to take the time-honored Lindbauer under his wing alongside the Oberwirt, and spoke of up to ten other inns and cafés that he wanted to take over.

At the time, his approach gave many Linzers hope, he revealed: "Fresh, sustainable ingredients from regional suppliers should end up on our guests' plates through us. Our establishments should also embody 'third places'. Living spaces, away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, where you temporarily feel at home."