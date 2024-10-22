Israel confirms:
Hezbollah: Possible Nasrallah successor also dead
Israel has confirmed the killing of potential Nasrallah successor Hashem Safieddin in Beirut. Safieddin, the head of Hezbollah's executive council, and Hussein Ali al-Seima, the head of Hezbollah's intelligence service, were killed "about three weeks ago" along with other Hezbollah commanders, the Israeli army said on Tuesday evening.
Safieddin had been seen as a possible successor to Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital at the end of September.
Israel massively expands attacks
Israel has massively expanded its attacks on the Iranian-backed pro-Shiite Hezbollah militia in Lebanon in recent weeks and has so far mainly been targeting targets in their strongholds in southern Lebanon and in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut.
At the end of September, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other high-ranking commanders of the Shia militia were killed.
According to media reports, further Israeli airstrikes a week after Nasrallah's death targeted his likely successor Safieddin. A high-ranking Hezbollah representative told the AFP news agency the day after the alleged attacks on Safieddin that the connection to him had been "lost" since October 4.
In response to the killing of Nasrallah, among other things, Iran attacked Israel with around 200 missiles on October 1 - it was the second direct Iranian attack on the country in six months. Israel, for its part, announced a response to the Iranian attack.
