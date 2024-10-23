Multifunctional building
atrium³- “unique” for the Landeck region
In 2025, the innovative multifunctional building "atrium³" will be built on the former Billa site in Landeck-Bruggen. It will combine business, tourism and health under one roof. The total investment by "Stoll Wohnen" is around 21 million euros.
The "atrium³" project is also a very special one for him, company boss and developer Walter Stoll assured the assembled partners and LR Mario Gerber (ÖVP) at the Landeck Chamber of Commerce. After a long planning period, a multifunctional building that is "unique for the region" is now being built on the former Billa site in Bruggen, bringing together business, tourism and health under one roof. The total investment for "Stoll Wohnen" is 21 million euros and the ground-breaking ceremony is due to take place next year.
Mayor hopes for a city hotel
"The building will be built around an atrium, a green inner courtyard," said architect Hanno Parth, outlining the concept of the 5,100 square meter project on three levels.
Landeck's mayor Herbert Maier confirmed that the town was also ready to go and that he very much hoped that the plans would also include an accommodation concept, i.e. a town hotel. The death of beds in Landeck is blatant. Managing Director Iris Marweld-Stoll confirmed that talks had already begun in this regard and added: "Above all, the aim is to bring people together."
Medical progress for the city?
Small offices and larger business units - up to 80 units in total - can be created in the combinable rooms. The hope in Landeck is, of course, that the planned space for medical practices, possibly even for a primary care center, will make Landeck a more attractive location for doctors in the future. "We are building where the heart beats, in our region," assures Walter Stoll, probably in the hope that tenants' and buyers' hearts will beat for the "atrium³".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.