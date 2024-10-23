atrium³- “unique” for the Landeck region

Medical progress for the city?

Small offices and larger business units - up to 80 units in total - can be created in the combinable rooms. The hope in Landeck is, of course, that the planned space for medical practices, possibly even for a primary care center, will make Landeck a more attractive location for doctors in the future. "We are building where the heart beats, in our region," assures Walter Stoll, probably in the hope that tenants' and buyers' hearts will beat for the "atrium³".