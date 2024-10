Team manager Tijsterman: “My dream remains a secret”

Can the "big one" succeed? Austria's national women's handball team kicked off the final phase before the start of the home European Championships at Karlsplatz in Vienna. In addition to the players, coach and officials, "The Austrian Rock" Franz Müllner was also on hand to symbolically "pull" a streetcar branded in the EURO design. The atmosphere was good and the anticipation for the home tournament is already high. The aim of the tournament is to rekindle the handball fire in Austria.