municipalities are struggling with contaminated drinking water

Three weeks ago, around 25,000 people were still under a boiling ban due to the impairment of drinking water supply systems, but the situation has improved significantly in the meantime: only six water supply systems in the municipalities of St. Oswald bei Haslach, Roitham am Traunfall, Neustift, Sonnberg, Alberndorf and St. Leonhard bei Freistadt still have restrictions on the use of drinking water for around 800 people.