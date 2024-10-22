Sturm celebrates despite 0:3
“The best defeat of my life!”
Today (9pm), Sturm want to do better against Sporting Lisbon in Klagenfurt than they did last December. The Ilzer squad went down 3-0 in the Europa League. And they were still able to celebrate after the final whistle in Portugal: for the first time since 2000, the club was back in the European Cup.
The last clash with Sporting Lisbon was not long ago. Ten days before Christmas, on December 14 of the previous year, Christian Ilzer's men crossed swords with the Portuguese top club. It was the big final in the Europa League. Atalanta Bergamo and Sporting had already secured their progression, while Sturm were in a long-distance duel with Polish club Rakow for promotion to the Conference League.
This entry in the history book is something extraordinary and beautiful. A year ago we were still struggling with bad luck, this time we were lucky.
Sturm-Präsident Christian Jauk
We had high hopes of winning in Lisbon, as the home side had a clash against Porto coming up four days later. But no such luck. Sturm had no chance in the final group game, Sporting gave the Blacks a lesson! And so the great trembling began.
Sturm didn't stand a chance in the 3-0 defeat, but Atalanta, who have been friends with the Blacks since the transfer of Rasmus Höjlund, took no prisoners and swept away Rakow 4-0!
Thanks to their two-goal goal difference, Ilzer's team remained in third place and spent the winter in the European Cup for the first time since 2000! "That was the best defeat of my life," beamed David Affengruber after the final whistle.
On the flight home, Christian Jauk grabbed the microphone and was proud of his team. "This entry in the history book is something extraordinary and beautiful. A year ago we were still struggling with bad luck, this time we were lucky. I say 'grazie mille' from Graz!", the Sturm boss also thanked Bergamo.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
