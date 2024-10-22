Only half full, Switzerland closes asylum centers

Asylum applications also declining in Austria

The situation is similar in Austria, where there are also signs of a sharp decline in the number of asylum applications for 2024 as a whole. Up to and including September, 18,816 applications were submitted. This is a good 25,000 fewer than in the first nine months of 2023, which corresponds to a decline of 57%. This is significantly greater than in Europe as a whole, where the numbers only fell by eight percent.