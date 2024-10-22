A damn fast winter sports family

Special "reward" for Marie Therese Haller

What's more, the collaboration has even been extended. From now on, the Ländle winter sports youngsters will receive a very substantial personal financial support - for the "Rising Star of the Season". The athlete who qualifies for promotion to the ÖSV junior squad with the best performance will be rewarded with a Rauch sponsorship on the side of their helmet. The first athlete to be supported in this way is 18-year-old Marie Therese Haller from Kleinwalsertal. The godchild of Steffi Schuster, downhill bronze medalist at the 1999 World Championships, had secured herself an ÖSV C squad place for the new season with top performances.