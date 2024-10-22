A broad base
A damn fast winter sports family
When the Ski World Cup season opens in Sölden on Saturday with the women's giant slalom, people at Rankweiler Langgasse 1 - the headquarters of Vorarlberg fruit juice producer Rauch - will be keeping their fingers crossed for one Austrian in particular. That's right: Stephanie Brunner from Tyrol!
In March, the 30-year-old Brunner achieved the best result of an ÖSV giant slalom racer for almost three years with fourth place at the World Cup final in Saalbach and has also been a member of the "Rauch Racers" since last season.
More than just Alpine athletes
A select group of winter sportsmen and women, including Brunner, double Olympic champion Johannes Strolz, recovered downhill racer Emily Schöpf and ski crossers Sonja Gigler, Leonie Lussnig and Christina Födermayr. There is also Styrian race boarder Carmen Kainz - who won the overall European Cup ranking in the previous season and thus secured a fixed ticket for the World Cup.
"Austria and winter sports are inseparable, just like Rauch. Our brand radiates nationally and winter sports play an important role both here and in the key markets of the DACH region, Italy and Eastern Europe," says Managing Director Daniel Wüstner, explaining the broad portfolio of athletes and sports. "Not only are successes important to us, we also attach great importance to the athletes being a good fit for our brand. That's why we have decided to also become active in sports such as ski cross and snowboarding."
Vorarlberg remains the base
The "glorious seven" will be joined by further hopefuls - the "Rauch Young Racers". Alpine youngsters Victoria Olivier, Jakob Greber, Martin-Luis Walch and Moritz Zudrell have already scored big at the Junior World Championships, winning a total of six medals. "The Vorarlberg Ski Association continues to form the basis of our winter sports sponsorship. We are very proud of this and recently extended the contract by two years," reveals Wüstner.
Special "reward" for Marie Therese Haller
What's more, the collaboration has even been extended. From now on, the Ländle winter sports youngsters will receive a very substantial personal financial support - for the "Rising Star of the Season". The athlete who qualifies for promotion to the ÖSV junior squad with the best performance will be rewarded with a Rauch sponsorship on the side of their helmet. The first athlete to be supported in this way is 18-year-old Marie Therese Haller from Kleinwalsertal. The godchild of Steffi Schuster, downhill bronze medalist at the 1999 World Championships, had secured herself an ÖSV C squad place for the new season with top performances.
