Kevin Costner receives Bambi media award

"Kevin Costner is a Hollywood icon, his name stands for great cinema. Whether in a thriller, a political drama or a romance - he switches between genres with seeming ease and always remains unmistakable," the Bambi jury found. The western in particular and the ideals associated with it shaped his career as well as his life. "As a director and producer, Kevin Costner is a classic filmmaker and, as a charismatic hero, embodies the American dream, which he also lives himself."