"Icon of Hollywood"
Kevin Costner receives Bambi media award
Oscar winner Kevin Costner will be awarded a Bambi this year. The actor, director and producer will receive the German media award in the "Actor International" category "for his acting excellence, his visionary thinking and his outstanding commitment to the film industry".
"Kevin Costner is a Hollywood icon, his name stands for great cinema. Whether in a thriller, a political drama or a romance - he switches between genres with seeming ease and always remains unmistakable," the Bambi jury found. The western in particular and the ideals associated with it shaped his career as well as his life. "As a director and producer, Kevin Costner is a classic filmmaker and, as a charismatic hero, embodies the American dream, which he also lives himself."
Celebrated for "Yellowstone"
Costner won two Oscars as producer and director in 1990 with his western epic "Dances with Wolves". He also enjoyed success with the acclaimed western series "Yellowstone" in the leading role as a family patriarch.
Ambitious western project
For years, he worked as director and leading actor on his ambitious western project "Horizon", which he financed largely out of his own pocket. The planned four-part film tells the story of the settlement of the American West during the Civil War (1861-1865). Costner presented the first part in Cannes in May and the second part in Venice. The first film was poorly received by critics and at the box office.
The Bambi is awarded by Hubert Burda Media and is one of the most important media and television awards in Germany. It will be awarded on November 7 in Munich, and the gala will be streamed live from the Bavaria Film Studios on Prime Video. This year, the award is expected to be presented in twelve categories.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
