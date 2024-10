Best Musical and Hope with Männerliebe

Minichmayr also nominated for Nestroy

However, the Landestheater Linz is only sparsely represented at this year's Nestroy Prize, which will be awarded on November 24 at the Volkstheater in Vienna. Sara Ostertag's production "Tom auf dem Lande" was only nominated in the category "Best Provincial Performance". Ostertag's brilliant direction showed that homosexuality has still not reached the center of society - we reported on it.