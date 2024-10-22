New movie "Babygirl"
Nicole Kidman: Daring scenes were “liberating”
Nicole Kidman has revealed that she found filming her risqué scenes with Harris Dickinson for "Babygirl" "liberating".
The 57-year-old actress stars alongside the 28-year-old "The Iron Claw" star in the new erotic film and explained that she felt safe during the intimate scenes because director Halina Reijn made sure that none of the actors were pushed out of their comfort zone.
"Woman at the helm"
During a Q&A, Kidman revealed, "It's kind of like jumping off the cliff where you say to yourself, okay, I'm just going to throw it all away and explore this with the people I trust, in a genre that's already set, but hopefully we can explore new territory in the process, especially with the woman at the helm."
She said she could rely on the director to protect her and make sure nothing happened that she wouldn't be comfortable with. True to the motto: "Everything will be fine."
No compulsion
The actress also emphasized that she had a "huge amount of trust" in her young co-star, even during the daring scenes. Nicole added: "We looked at each other and said: 'Okay.'" While Dickinson admitted that he had sometimes been "really scared" to shoot intimate scenes with Kidman, the actor insisted that Reijn never forced them to continue filming if they felt uncomfortable.
