Two drivers injured
Serious accidents involving motorcycles and e-scooters in Graz
Two road users were seriously injured in accidents in Graz on Monday. In the afternoon, an e-scooter driver was hit by a car, followed a few hours later by a serious collision between a car and a motorcycle.
The first collision occurred at around 2.30 p.m. in the Wetzelsdorf district. A 30-year-old man from Graz wanted to cross Wetzelsdorfer Straße on his e-scooter. He tried to weave his way between two stationary vehicles in the traffic jam heading out of the city.
A 72-year-old car driver was driving towards the city center and the scooter driver must have overlooked him. The car driver was unable to stop in time, resulting in a collision. The 30-year-old fell and was seriously injured. He was taken to Graz University Hospital by ambulance and admitted as an inpatient.
Motorcyclist's foot seriously injured
Six hours later, at 8.30 p.m., another road user was seriously injured in the city area. A 58-year-old female driver from Tyrol collided with the motorcycle of a 54-year-old man while turning left at the junction of Ibererstraße and Wiener Straße in Gösting.
Both drivers had the green light. The motorcyclist tried to swerve, but was hit by the car and crashed. He sustained serious injuries to his left foot. He was also treated at the UKH. The Tyrolean woman's alcohol test was negative, the motorcyclist was slightly impaired, according to the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
