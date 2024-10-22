Because of "Blade Runner"
Tesla and Musk sued after Robotaxi show
Elon Musk's obsession with including a reference to the movie "Blade Runner 2049" in Tesla's Robotaxi show has had legal repercussions. The production company Alcon Entertainment sued Tesla, Musk and the Hollywood studio Warner Bros. on whose premises the presentation took place.
The "Blade Runner" sequel, which was released in 2017, depicts an apocalyptic world with an environmental catastrophe and the collapse of civilization. It also features an autonomous vehicle with artificial intelligence.
Musk said at the event that he loved the movie - but that it was not the future he wanted to live in. An image was shown of a man in a long coat looking out over a sandstorm. Behind him is a skyline with skyscrapers against an orange sky.
Alcon saw this as a deliberate attempt to create a connection in the minds of viewers to a similar image from the film - which the production company had refused to use.
Request rejected
Alcon is the rights holder, while Warner Bros. distributed "Blade Runner 2049". According to the film company, Tesla only asked a few hours before the event whether the well-known image could be used in the presentation. Alcon declined, according to the lawsuit.
As justification, Alcon refers to Musk's political activities and his behavior, "which sometimes drifts into hate speech". The company did not want to be associated with the tech billionaire or any of his companies. But now this has happened anyway, because a similar image was created for Musk's presentation using AI software. Tesla did not initially respond to the lawsuit.
The film company argues that the unauthorized association with Musk is damaging its business and is seeking an injunction and compensation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.