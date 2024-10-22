Excitement in Texas
Helmut Marko states: “Lando should know that”
According to Dr. Helmut Marko, Lando Norris' time penalty in Austin was perfectly acceptable. The fact that Max Verstappen prefers a hard racing style is also nothing new. "Lando should know that," says the Red Bull Head of Motorsport.
Background: Norris received a late five-second penalty for an overtaking maneuver against Verstappen just a few laps before the finish line and only ended up fourth - one place behind the Dutchman after all. A decision that could have consequences in the battle for the championship. In the end, Verstappen was able to extend his lead to 57 points. Time is running out for the Brit ...
The race stewards justified the penalty by saying that Norris had driven off the edge of the track. However, the McLaren driver was first forced out of the corner by Verstappen, so he had to take evasive action. While Norris had to forfeit time, Verstappen got away unpunished.
"It's clear to every opponent that Max is no orphan"
For Marko, however, everything went according to plan. "Of course we insisted on our rights, because Norris overtook outside the track, and that is not allowed, so he was rightly punished," Speedweek.com quotes the man from Graz. "Max defended himself with everything he had, but every opponent knows that he is no orphan. He is one of the most controlled, but also one of the toughest drivers. Lando should know that. Norris has also been off the track several times."
Marko is extremely satisfied with his protégé's performance. "Max was unbelievable that he kept the clearly faster McLaren behind him for so many laps, when his front tires were already gone. Only Max can do something like that," says the 81-year-old, who has no doubt that the world champion will once again be Verstappen this year.
