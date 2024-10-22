Helmut Marko states: “Lando should know that”

"It's clear to every opponent that Max is no orphan"

For Marko, however, everything went according to plan. "Of course we insisted on our rights, because Norris overtook outside the track, and that is not allowed, so he was rightly punished," Speedweek.com quotes the man from Graz. "Max defended himself with everything he had, but every opponent knows that he is no orphan. He is one of the most controlled, but also one of the toughest drivers. Lando should know that. Norris has also been off the track several times."