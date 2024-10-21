Halloween fever
Austrians are already spending 75 million euros
Halloween is bringing more and more sweets to retailers: this year, spending on them is likely to rise sharply by a quarter from 60 million euros to 75 million euros.
This is the result of a recent survey by the Austrian Retail Association. Two out of three consumers already buy special spooky products, costing an average of 59 euros per person.
Salzburgers and Upper Austrians are particularly big spenders
At 70 euros, Salzburgers and Upper Austrians are particularly big spenders, while people in Tyrol and Vorarlberg only spend 47 euros. Sweets are in demand, followed by snacks, pumpkins, decorative items, costumes, drinks, make-up and party supplies.
"As our Consumer Check shows, Halloween has firmly established itself in the Austrian calendar," summarizes Rainer Will, Managing Director of the retail association. "For some retailers, the spookiest time of the year is at least a small ray of hope and a welcome boost to sales - especially for local suppliers and decoration stores," continues Will.
Festivities are becoming more and more of a fixture
The festival on October 31 is becoming more and more of a fixture, especially among young people: while 60 percent of 15 to 29-year-olds celebrated Halloween last year, 64 percent of under-30s are already planning to do so this year. Naturally, the proportion of older target groups is significantly lower.
