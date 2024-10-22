New document proves: Berger was single at death

Divorce decades ago

The Italian actress Francesca Guidato caused a huge media frenzy at the time. A storm in a teacup, as the separation papers that have now emerged (they are available to the Krone) prove. By 2023, Guidato was no longer the wife of the former most beautiful man in the world. The paper, which was signed and sealed by an Italian court, makes it clear that Berger and Guidato were indeed married, but properly from November 19, 1994, to December 20, 2002. The documents also show that the couple had reportedly not been married since 1996. In other words, the widow, who is now also said to be making pecuniary claims, was no longer actually one when Berger died last year in May.