Widow who was not a widow
New document proves: Berger was single at death
On May 18, 2023, world star Helmut Berger died in Salzburg. Shortly afterwards, Francesca Guidato came forward. She pretended to be his wife. It was all about wild accusations, alimony payments and an argument. However, a document that has now emerged sheds new light on the spicy case.
She demanded her rights as a wife, complained to the judiciary and the rest of the world that she had never given her consent to Helmut Berger's cremation or funeral last year. She accused Berger's manager Helmut Werner of "concealment" and that he had acted without her consent in connection with his funeral.
Divorce decades ago
The Italian actress Francesca Guidato caused a huge media frenzy at the time. A storm in a teacup, as the separation papers that have now emerged (they are available to the Krone) prove. By 2023, Guidato was no longer the wife of the former most beautiful man in the world. The paper, which was signed and sealed by an Italian court, makes it clear that Berger and Guidato were indeed married, but properly from November 19, 1994, to December 20, 2002. The documents also show that the couple had reportedly not been married since 1996. In other words, the widow, who is now also said to be making pecuniary claims, was no longer actually one when Berger died last year in May.
No execution order known
"This paper now proves once and for all that this woman was not a widow," said Helmut Werner in an initial reaction in an interview with ADABEI. Werner knows nothing about any money flows between Berger and his ex. Only one thing seems clear, at least at the present time, that Berger had to make monthly maintenance payments of 2500 euros by court order, i.e. as of January 1, 2004. Whether he actually did so or not is not known. At the time of his death, according to manager Werner, no execution orders were known.
Incidentally, it was Werner who made sure that Helmut Berger found a dignified final resting place. His home town of Bad Ischl dedicated a grave of honor to the cult actor as a final tribute to his great sons. What the woman was up to, however, can only be guessed at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.