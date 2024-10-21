Katharina Wiesflecker:
“I wasn’t planning on it, but I’m retiring”
Katharina Wiesflecker is saying goodbye to politics after 30 years. She has found the work involved a privilege and looks back on a "good time". However, she looks at the further development of the social system "with concern".
Katharina Wiesflecker does not yet know exactly how she will spend her time from November. The only thing that is certain so far is that she will retire from November 1 - even if she hadn't actually planned it that way. "I need time and will then decide whether I will start working on a project, work independently again or take on an honorary position," said the State Councillor for Social Affairs on Monday at a kind of "balance sheet press conference".
Born in Tyrol, she began her political career around 30 years ago. She initially worked as a regional manager and was sworn in as a member of parliament in 2003. As the Greens lost their club status in 1999 and only had two mandates, Johannes Rauch and Katharina Wiesflecker's work in the state parliament was correspondingly challenging.
Personal details
Katharina Wiesflecker was born on March 27, 1964 in Brixlegg (Tyrol) and grew up in Zillertal. After graduating from high school, she moved to Dornbirn in 1984 and between 1984 and 1992 held various professional positions in the private sector.
Between 1993 and 2002, she was regional managing director of the Green Party and co-founded the local Green Party group in her home town of Schwarzach in 1995. In 2003, Katharina Wiesflecker was sworn in as a member of the Vorarlberg state parliament for the first time, replacing Sabine Mandak, who had been elected to the National Council.
Following substantial gains in subsequent elections, the Greens entered the state government for the first time in 2014. Wiesflecker took over the social affairs and childcare agendas. 50 new facilities with around 2000 places were created. The budget rose from twelve to 29 million euros. Wiesflecker can be particularly proud of her work in the social and care sector, where she has earned an excellent reputation among the various stakeholders. Many appreciate her objective and unagitated way of tackling problems and looking for solutions. During her time in office, the nationwide expansion of contact and advice centers (case management) and a training offensive for the care professions took place.
In the care sector, salaries need to be adjusted, as was recently the case for hospital staff, otherwise the necessary beds will not be available.
Katharina Wiesflecker
Whoever takes over from her will not have an easy time of it, especially as more and more nursing places are needed. The number of dementia patients alone is expected to triple by 2050. Wiesflecker therefore had a corresponding wish for the members of the new state government: "There must be a salary adjustment in the care sector, as there was recently for hospital staff, otherwise it will not be possible to provide the necessary beds."
Wiesflecker also looks with some concern at the development of social welfare. Many people have a misconception about the recipients, as half of them are on top-up benefits whose income (salary, unemployment assistance, pension) is simply too low. "Almost 40 percent of those affected are children or young people who can do absolutely nothing about it." As far as asylum seekers and social benefits are concerned, it is best to let them work right from the start: "This is the best way to reduce the burden on social welfare," says Wiesflecker.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
