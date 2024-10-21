“I wasn’t planning on it, but I’m retiring”

Katharina Wiesflecker was born on March 27, 1964 in Brixlegg (Tyrol) and grew up in Zillertal. After graduating from high school, she moved to Dornbirn in 1984 and between 1984 and 1992 held various professional positions in the private sector.

Between 1993 and 2002, she was regional managing director of the Green Party and co-founded the local Green Party group in her home town of Schwarzach in 1995. In 2003, Katharina Wiesflecker was sworn in as a member of the Vorarlberg state parliament for the first time, replacing Sabine Mandak, who had been elected to the National Council.