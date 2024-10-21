Is Podersdorf part of it?
Surf Opening quietly says: “Bye-bye Neusiedl am See”
It remains to be seen whether it will leave Burgenland altogether. What is certain, however, is that the Surf Opening will take place throughout Austria and use existing infrastructure.
Surf Opening inventor Gerhard Polak dropped a bombshell on Sunday via Facebook. It was posted: Surf Opening says: goodbye Neusiedl am See. But not just Neusiedl, probably even Lake Neusiedl. Organizer Gerhard Polak says: "The coolest surf opening location is and remains Podersdorf. And if the municipality is involved at the end of the day, we've all won. There is no better spot for windsurfing and kitesurfing."
Many locations, one goal: more water sports enthusiasts
Wingsurfing is also possible at other lakes. But right from the start: Polak has been working intensively on climate protection for three years and has realized that his event can no longer work like this. "2016 was the highlight in Podersdorf. The party was awesome and what we put together for two weekends was sensational. But we also had CO2 emissions of 4,000 tons. That's no longer in keeping with the times. And the event simply doesn't belong in Neusiedl. It makes no sense there." So: Bye-bye Neusiedl am See.
We had CO2 emissions of 4000 tons. That's no longer possible.
Gerhard Polak
His vision: a surf opening that brings more people back to water sports. No matter where. Theoretically, any body of water in Austria is possible. He has already spoken to seven municipalities - outside Burgenland - on the phone. Eight are still on his list. "So far, everyone has been very enthusiastic."
For him, it makes sense to bring the Surf Opening - including parties - to places throughout Austria where the infrastructure already exists. "That's how climate protection works," he is convinced. The event will be advertised via his social media page. Who will be there will be announced at the beginning of January. Whether the Summer Opening will take place with or without Lake Neusiedl or Podersdorf will remain a secret until then.
And what does Neusiedl am See have to say about the whole thing? Mayor Lisa Böhm: "We will definitely be holding a Summer Opening. We are now working on what exactly it will look like. But we will probably focus on beach volleyball. That has already worked quite well in the past two years."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.