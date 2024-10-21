Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Threat of long imprisonment

Indictment against former WK President Christoph Walser

Nachrichten
21.10.2024 13:44

A bang in Innsbruck! Charges have been brought against the former President of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce, Christoph Walser. He is accused of several offenses. It concerns evaded taxes and duties of over one million euros. He faces a long prison sentence.

0 Kommentare

The public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck has brought charges against former WK President Christoph Walser. In addition to tax evasion, Walser is also accused of defamation, falsification of evidence and giving false evidence. This was announced by the public prosecutor's office on Monday.

Income not disclosed
Specifically, Walser is accused of evading VAT, income tax and corporation tax for his company, which was initially run as a sole proprietorship and later as a limited company. On the one hand, he is said to have "faked operating expenses and, on the other, failed to disclose income", according to public prosecutor Hansjörg Mayr in a press release.

He is also alleged to have paid out wages in the black and thus failed to pay payroll taxes. "According to the investigations, it can be assumed that taxes and duties in excess of 1.1 million euros were evaded", the statement continues.

Zitat Icon

Among other things, the accused justified large cash withdrawals by claiming that he had passed on some of the freight orders to a subcontractor and paid them in cash.

Die Staatsanwaltschaft

Several ways of deception
According to the public prosecutor's office, initial findings indicate that Walser faked operational expenses in various ways. "Among other things, the defendant justified large cash withdrawals by saying that he had passed on some of the freight orders to a subcontractor and paid them in cash." In the tax audit proceedings, he submitted untruthful documents that were supposed to confirm these expenses. He is now accused of this as an offense of falsifying evidence.

Zitat Icon

Because of these allegations, the defendant is now also charged with defamation and giving false evidence.

Staatsanwalt Hansjörg Mayr

During the course of the public prosecutor's investigation, Walser claimed that it was not him but his dispatchers and a driver who were responsible for this irregularity. He himself had known nothing about it. "Because of these allegations, the defendant has now also been charged with defamation and giving false evidence," Mayr explains. In addition, some invoices were not recorded in the accounts and invoice amounts were paid directly to a private account of the accused.

Long prison sentence looming
Walser now faces a prison sentence of up to five years. The public prosecutor's office has also applied for an association fine to be imposed on Transport GmbH. "An appeal against the charges can still be lodged within 14 days. A trial date before the court of lay assessors has therefore not yet been set", the statement concludes.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Tiroler Krone
Tiroler Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf