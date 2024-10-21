Future Monitor: What makes our Austria tick

Only eleven percent have confidence in domestic parties

At 56.3%, the majority did vote in the EU elections. However, only a quarter confirm that they have a lot of trust in the EU. This is still better than the trust in domestic parties - which only eleven percent still have. And financial matters? Only just under half are satisfied with their own financial situation. Only 18% think that everyone in Austria has the same opportunities, and 57% think that the social differences are unfair.