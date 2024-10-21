Power grid outdated
Hurricane “Oscar” reached powerless Cuba
The center of hurricane "Oscar" has made landfall in Cuba, where the majority of people have been without power for more than 50 hours. According to the US hurricane center NHC, the hurricane reached the Caribbean state in the early evening (local time) as the weakest category 1 of 5 hurricane on the eastern north coast.
There was initially no information about possible damage. The Bahamas also received strong winds and rain.
Power restored only briefly in Havana
The outdated and worn-out power grid in Cuba collapsed on Friday morning, leading to an island-wide blackout. Since then, large parts of the country with around ten million inhabitants have had to make do without electricity. In parts of Cuba's capital Havana, which lies to the west of the north coast, the power supply was restored on Saturday afternoon, but was cut off again around six hours later.
Population shrinks due to economic crisis
The country, which is under the authoritarian rule of the Communist Party, has been experiencing one of its worst economic crises since the 1959 revolution. Among other things, food, medicine and fuel are in short supply. The state lacks foreign currency for imports. Many Cubans are fleeing abroad; according to the government, the population shrank by a total of almost ten percent in 2022 and 2023 alone.
Electricity not expected again until Tuesday
Cuba's Energy Minister Vicente de la O said that the power supply could probably be gradually restored to all connections by Tuesday. However, the situation remains tense. According to him, the restart of the power grid had to be restarted several times due to problems in some power plants, including strong winds.
De la O blamed the US embargo, which has been in place for more than 60 years, for Cuba not being able to buy enough fuel or spare parts for its power plants. Several countries - including Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Russia and Barbados - had offered their support, but so far no aid had been sent to Cuba. The government has suspended all non-essential administrative activities for the time being, partly due to the hurricane.
