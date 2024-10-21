Things went really wrong when heating up the table stove

Smell of smoke in the living room

About ten minutes later, he noticed the smell of smoke in the living room and immediately went to the cellar, where he noticed the smoke in front of the table stove. In front of the opening of the stove was another box of logs, which had obviously started to smoke. The homeowner tried to extinguish the fire himself with a fire extinguisher, but was unable to do so due to the heat.



Two fire departments in action

He went upstairs and called the fire department. The Klam fire brigade was on site with three vehicles and 25 men. The Grein fire brigade was on site with two vehicles and 16 men. None of those involved were injured.