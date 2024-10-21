Fire department operation
Things went really wrong when heating up the table stove
Tabletop stoves are popular again, but you obviously have to be careful when heating them: Two fire departments had to be called out in Klam on Sunday evening because the wood in front of such a stove had caught fire. The Klam fire brigade had just been practicing, but now things got serious.
At 6.10 p.m. on Sunday, a cellar fire broke out in a detached house in Klam. The 57-year-old homeowner and his two sons were outside the building unharmed when the fire broke out.
According to the homeowner, he had added fuel to the tiled stove and the table stove in the cellar at around 6 pm. As there were only a few embers left in the stove at the time of the re-lighting, he filled the table stove with a whole cardboard box filled with small pieces of wood.
Smell of smoke in the living room
About ten minutes later, he noticed the smell of smoke in the living room and immediately went to the cellar, where he noticed the smoke in front of the table stove. In front of the opening of the stove was another box of logs, which had obviously started to smoke. The homeowner tried to extinguish the fire himself with a fire extinguisher, but was unable to do so due to the heat.
Two fire departments in action
He went upstairs and called the fire department. The Klam fire brigade was on site with three vehicles and 25 men. The Grein fire brigade was on site with two vehicles and 16 men. None of those involved were injured.
This is how the Klam fire brigade describes the operation
We were alerted to a cellar fire in Klam just a few seconds after intensively practicing a "room fire". Thanks to the crew present, we were able to get to the scene after just a few moments. On arrival, we found a heavily smoky stairwell and a completely smoke-filled cellar in a residential building. On arrival, our breathing apparatus team equipped themselves with heavy breathing apparatus and immediately carried out an interior attack to fight the fire in the basement. The source of the fire was discovered with the help of the thermal imaging camera and the fire was extinguished. We then carried out ventilation measures to clear the building of smoke
