KAC wins the battle against Salzburg

After four wins in a row, the Black Wings Linz were beaten 3-1 at home by Fehervar, who are now third in the table. The team from Linz was down 3-0 after 22 minutes and only managed to close the gap in the dominant final period. The efficient Hungarians had 14 shots on goal to win. The Pioneers Vorarlberg prevailed in the duel between the last and penultimate teams in the table. The team from Feldkirch won 3:1 in Asiago and caught up with the Italians on points with only their second win of the season.