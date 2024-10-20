Four injured
Local patrons brutally beaten down by brothers
Wild scenes took place on Saturday night in Sölden, Tyrol! Four men were brutally attacked with punches by a pair of brothers from Germany outside a pub. A 19-year-old suffered a broken cheekbone and a fractured eye socket, among other injuries.
At around 1.45 am, two groups, consisting of three Austrians aged 31, 31 and 32 and two men, each aged 19, left a pub in the Sölden area. "According to what we know so far, two other men suddenly got out of a car in front of the pub at the same time and knocked one of the two 19-year-olds and the 32-year-old to the ground with a punch to the face," said the police. They then kicked the two victims with their feet.
19-year-old requires surgery
Two of the night-time companions (aged 19 and 31) came to the victims' aid and were therefore also attacked by the perpetrators. Only when another companion intervened did the perpetrators flee in the car. The two victims who were kicked while lying on the ground had to be taken to hospital in Zams by the ambulance service. "The 19-year-old suffered a broken cheekbone and fractured eye socket. He was hospitalized and will be operated on. The 32-year-old suffered a broken nose and has already been discharged from hospital," said the executive. Two of the helpers (aged 19 and 31) suffered swelling to their faces.
Germans identified as suspects
A 27-year-old German resident in Tyrol and his brother have been identified by the police as suspects, but have not yet been questioned. Both were allegedly expelled from the bar after an argument. All those involved were under the influence of alcohol. "Once further investigations have been completed and the suspects have been questioned, charges will be brought before the competent court", the investigators emphasize.
