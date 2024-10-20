Local patrons brutally beaten down by brothers

19-year-old requires surgery

Two of the night-time companions (aged 19 and 31) came to the victims' aid and were therefore also attacked by the perpetrators. Only when another companion intervened did the perpetrators flee in the car. The two victims who were kicked while lying on the ground had to be taken to hospital in Zams by the ambulance service. "The 19-year-old suffered a broken cheekbone and fractured eye socket. He was hospitalized and will be operated on. The 32-year-old suffered a broken nose and has already been discharged from hospital," said the executive. Two of the helpers (aged 19 and 31) suffered swelling to their faces.