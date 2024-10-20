At Rossfeld
Young driver crashes 20 meters while drifting
An illegal drifting action on the Rossfeld panorama road ended in a ditch for a German (20). He fell 20 meters off the road but was uninjured. He was reported to the police. So was his companion, whose tuned car had several defects.
Four friends from Vilsbiburg (Bavaria) arranged to meet on Saturday for an evening trip to the Roßfeld near Berchtesgaden to drift in two cars. When they arrived, they undertook several drifting activities in the area of the remains. They then moved their car activities to the Roßfeld below the Roßfeld ski hut. There they pressed the accelerator pedal so hard that the road was completely covered in tire tracks.
Driver lost control
Shortly before the subsequent traffic accident, the driver who later caused the accident entered a 90-degree bend at a massively excessive speed and spun his rear wheels over the entire course of the bend. The 20-year-old driver then lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road to the right.
The car skidded about 20 meters down the steep slope, where it was caught by a spruce tree. The young man was completely uninjured in the accident and his car was recovered by a towing company. The person responsible for the accident is facing criminal proceedings in Bavaria for dangerous interference with road traffic due to reckless speeding in violation of traffic regulations.
Officers from the Berchtesgaden police station found that the operating license of the second car had expired. Both catalytic converters had been emptied to produce a higher noise level and the vehicle had been lowered to such an extent that grinding marks had already been found in the wheel arch liners.
This young man, also aged 20, now faces a substantial fine from the police.
