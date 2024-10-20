Young driver crashes 20 meters while drifting

Four friends from Vilsbiburg (Bavaria) arranged to meet on Saturday for an evening trip to the Roßfeld near Berchtesgaden to drift in two cars. When they arrived, they undertook several drifting activities in the area of the remains. They then moved their car activities to the Roßfeld below the Roßfeld ski hut. There they pressed the accelerator pedal so hard that the road was completely covered in tire tracks.