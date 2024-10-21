“Modern agriculture caused flooding”

In addition to repairs, work is also underway to further expand the flood protection system. "We have done a lot in recent years, but right now we need more funding," said Mayor Matthias Stadler (SPÖ), calling for help from the federal and state governments to bring forward projects that have already been planned, such as the expansion of the retention basins for the Nadelbach or the Reith ditch. The latter also requires the commitment of private landowners, to whom the mayor is also appealing: "We have to convince those who have so far shown no movement that it is necessary for the general public."