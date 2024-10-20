Recovery of the body "will take time"

The task is to recover the dismembered body of Oleg M. from the cellar, which was in danger of collapsing. "This will take some time," explains police spokesman Raimund Schwaigerlehner. The safety of the emergency services comes first. According to reports, a structural engineer still needs to be consulted and a decision will not be made until Sunday evening at the earliest. The explosion badly damaged the winery and parts of the road.