Bloody deed in Zistersdorf
The police operation is still ongoing after the unbelievable act of horror in Zistersdorf (Lower Austria) on Friday. Murderer of women Oleg M. blew himself up - as reported - in a wine cellar, the recovery of the body parts is proving difficult.
In the small village of Gösting near Zistersdorf (district of Gänserndorf) with a population of 300, the shock is deep and the past few days have frayed the nerves of the residents. And the buzzing of police drones and robots can still be heard. Detectives are still working around the vineyard where the bloody tragedy took place at the weekend.
Recovery of the body "will take time"
The task is to recover the dismembered body of Oleg M. from the cellar, which was in danger of collapsing. "This will take some time," explains police spokesman Raimund Schwaigerlehner. The safety of the emergency services comes first. According to reports, a structural engineer still needs to be consulted and a decision will not be made until Sunday evening at the earliest. The explosion badly damaged the winery and parts of the road.
First the murder, then the war of nerves
On Friday afternoon, the Slovakian's nerves were frayed. After an argument, the 59-year-old slit the throat of his acquaintance Barbara R. in the vineyard - all help came too late for the woman. After the insane act, the bomb-maker holed up in a ramified cellar system and fought an hours-long battle of nerves with the police. It came to an abrupt end with a powerful detonation - a bomb tore the woman's murderer to pieces.
Elite officer on the road to recovery
During the operation on Saturday night, two Cobra officers were also injured by a booby trap, one of them seriously. He is still undergoing inpatient treatment, but is doing well under the circumstances.
