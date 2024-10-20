Child also in the car
The Gries am Brenner fire department had to be called out to a tricky operation on Sunday morning. On the Brennerbundesstraße, a German driver (41) drove his car off the road during an overtaking maneuver and ended up in the bed of a stream. His son (7) was also in the car.
The 41-year-old was driving his car south on the B182 at around 7.20 am. During an overtaking maneuver, he left the road. He then broke through a wooden fence with the car, skidded across an adjacent field and came to a halt around three meters below the road with the front end in the stream bed.
The victims were in shock and stated that they were not injured. They received first aid from the ambulance.
The driver and his wife (38) and their seven-year-old son were able to leave the vehicle independently. A witness had set the rescue chain in motion. "The victims were in shock and said they were not injured. They were given initial treatment by the ambulance service," said the police.
Fire department secured the vehicle
They refused to be transported to the district hospital in Hall. The car was secured by the fire department. Only one lane of the road was available for the duration of the accident investigation and recovery.
