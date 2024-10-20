Dornbirn with bankruptcy
Olsen grenade “shoots” Altach back into business
At last! After two games without a win, in which not even a single goal was scored, the Altach women were able to celebrate another full success in the Admiral Women's Bundesliga on Sunday. Three Rheindörfler players scored dream goals in the 3:0 win against LASK. Dornbirn were less happy - they suffered a bitter 2:1 defeat against Vienna.
"My first thought was why she was even shooting from that distance," admitted Altach coach Bernhard Summer when his Danish "magic mouse" Maria Olsen "fired" a free-kick from a good 40 meters directly at LASK goalkeeper Jasmin Mühleder's goal in the 38th minute. But when the ball hit the right-hand corner of the net, the issue was settled. The Rheindörflers were able to celebrate their first goal after 207 goalless minutes and the 1:0 lead.
Vasconcelos and Jaron with great goals
That was the turning point and after the break Vasconcelos scored with a powerful shot from more than 30 meters and Isabella Jaron with a spectacular volley after an Olsen corner to secure the 3:0 home win over the promoted team from Linz. "After the last two defeats, it was a load off my mind," admitted Summer, whose ladies piled on the pressure from the start, but missed their chances carelessly for a long time. "That can't happen to us against the top teams like St. Pölten or Austria," said defensive player Sabrina Horvat-Calo, who was also self-critical. In the end, however, the joy of the fourth win of the season and the recapture of third place in the table, which they will now take into the international break, prevailed.
Unfortunate defeat at the Birkenwiese
Local rivals SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn were less happy. For a long time, it looked as if coach Klaus Stocker's women would be able to pick up another three points against Vienna after Melanie Kuenrath had put the hosts ahead on the Birkenwiese in the 38th minute.
However, the Viennese side, who finished runners-up in the Admiral Women's Bundesliga in the previous season, turned the game around after the break. First of all, 25-year-old Annalena Wucher from Vorarlberg equalized the score at 1:1 in the 54th minute. When it already looked like a fair 1:1 draw, U20 team player Magdalena Rukavina secured a 2:1 away win for Vienna.
Away from home after the break
Stocker's side, who were without regular goalkeeper Fanny Söderström, remain on nine points but have slipped to seventh in the table. The first half of the season concludes on November 3 with a trip to Sturm Graz, while the Altach women face record champions Neulengbach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.