Olsen grenade “shoots” Altach back into business

Vasconcelos and Jaron with great goals

That was the turning point and after the break Vasconcelos scored with a powerful shot from more than 30 meters and Isabella Jaron with a spectacular volley after an Olsen corner to secure the 3:0 home win over the promoted team from Linz. "After the last two defeats, it was a load off my mind," admitted Summer, whose ladies piled on the pressure from the start, but missed their chances carelessly for a long time. "That can't happen to us against the top teams like St. Pölten or Austria," said defensive player Sabrina Horvat-Calo, who was also self-critical. In the end, however, the joy of the fourth win of the season and the recapture of third place in the table, which they will now take into the international break, prevailed.